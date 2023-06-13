Short Interest in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW) Grows By 1,400.0%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

OXACW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

