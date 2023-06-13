Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Drops By 58.8%

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 29,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,012. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

