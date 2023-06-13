Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Drops By 93.1%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Trading Up 8.5 %

PURE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. PURE Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.19.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 142.15% and a negative net margin of 228.72%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Read More

