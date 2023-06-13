Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Declines By 58.1%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Q BioMed Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.
About Q BioMed
