Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Declines By 58.1%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the May 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

