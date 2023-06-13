Short Interest in RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Declines By 99.2%

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the May 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,008,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RushNet Stock Performance
Shares of RushNet stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. 4,885,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349,752. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.
About RushNet
