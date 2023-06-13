Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Grows By 230.0%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. HSBC downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($76.13) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,893. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $31.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.