Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Rises By 590.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,636,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,074. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

