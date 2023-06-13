Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Rises By 590.0%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 590.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Stock Performance
SunHydrogen stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,636,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,074. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About SunHydrogen
