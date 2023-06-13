Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Expands By 277.3%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the May 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sunrise New Energy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EPOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 35,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Sunrise New Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.42.
About Sunrise New Energy
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunrise New Energy (EPOW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.