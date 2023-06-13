Short Interest in Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) Expands By 277.3%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, an increase of 277.3% from the May 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sunrise New Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EPOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 35,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Sunrise New Energy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.42.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.