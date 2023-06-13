Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Increases By 707.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 707.0% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.47. 54,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,451. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Swiss Re’s previous dividend of $0.98.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.