Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Decreases By 50.0%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SNCRL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 6,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.