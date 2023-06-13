Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Expands By 775.9%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 775.9% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tesco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesco Company Profile

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

