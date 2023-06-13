Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Declines By 77.4%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
About Crypto
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.