Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Declines By 77.4%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co engages in the provision of consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm focuses on the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

