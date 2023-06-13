Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Grows By 221.6%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Monday. 21,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,030. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
