Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Grows By 221.6%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBXXF remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Monday. 21,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,030. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

