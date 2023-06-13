Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 200.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379. UCB has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

UCB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. UCB’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCB Company Profile

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

