Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SGHT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 106.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 201,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,279,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 69,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

