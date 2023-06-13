Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 642.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,514,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087,607. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

