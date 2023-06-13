Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 23,555 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,956 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 51,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,965,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,405.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 917,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,090,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,359,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $432,498,000 after purchasing an additional 382,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.46. 6,705,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,123. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

