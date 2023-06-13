Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,596,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,256,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

UNH traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $492.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,420. The company has a market capitalization of $458.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

