Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 517.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,082,000 after purchasing an additional 560,908 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 559.1% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 127,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total value of $360,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

NOW stock traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,781. The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $485.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $563.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

