Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $104,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,568,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,763,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.