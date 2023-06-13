Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $15.81 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.6% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 284,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 203,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 796,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 137,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPHD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. 688,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.