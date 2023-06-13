Silicon Valley Capital Partners Invests $233,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $151.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.48, a P/E/G ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.03.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

