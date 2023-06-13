Silicon Valley Capital Partners Purchases Shares of 4,545 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.84. 5,371,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,166,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.