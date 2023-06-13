Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 71,753 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,753 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,058. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.06.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

