Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.