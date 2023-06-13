Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 313.2% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Singapore Telecommunications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $18.28. 57,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,894. Singapore Telecommunications has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.