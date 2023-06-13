SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of SLGWF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,814. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About SLANG Worldwide
