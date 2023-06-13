SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of SLGWF stock remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,814. SLANG Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of branded cannabis products. Its brands include O.pen, Alchemy Naturals, Ceres, and Firefly. The company was founded by Peter William J. Miller and William Levy on May 29, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

