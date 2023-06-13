Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Mkm raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,186 shares of company stock worth $19,268,047 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snap-on Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $267.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.53.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

