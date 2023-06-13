Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $300,510.44 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,366,403.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,091,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,091. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Company Profile

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.17.

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

