Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.93

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 10782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Sompo Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

