Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

