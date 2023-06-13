Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Up 2,350.0% in May

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 2,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,651. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,215 shares of company stock worth $83,872. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital by 2,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Source Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Source Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Source Capital

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.