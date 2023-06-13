Sourceless (STR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $618.46 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $618.46 million and approximately $1,485.13 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015619 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,846.56 or 1.00056751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815183 USD and is down -4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,586.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.