Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Walter Timothy Winn Sells 10,000 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,651,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,220,938.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Walter Timothy Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southland alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 18,696 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $165,272.64.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Walter Timothy Winn sold 29,011 shares of Southland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $255,877.02.

On Thursday, June 1st, Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of Southland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $324,229.55.

Southland Stock Down 3.0 %

Southland stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.06. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. State Street Corp bought a new position in Southland during the first quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $150,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Southland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.