Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.