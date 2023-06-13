S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.1% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

