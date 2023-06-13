SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,237,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,010 shares.The stock last traded at $21.92 and had previously closed at $21.93.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,184,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,972 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 84,313 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

