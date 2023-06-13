Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 10,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $47,520.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,348.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $11.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

