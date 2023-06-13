SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Down 16.7%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 29,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 79,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SRAX Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SRAX by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 181,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

