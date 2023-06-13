SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 340 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.63) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.96).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 278.80 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 250.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27,880.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.50).

Insider Activity

About SSP Group

In other news, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,405.59). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,987.99). Insiders acquired a total of 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

