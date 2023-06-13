Standard Investments LLC Has $36.43 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976,877 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,274 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up about 1.9% of Standard Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Standard Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Rivian Automotive worth $36,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,759 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,183,622 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,318,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 33,684,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,049,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.69. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

