Standard Investments LLC Increases Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Standard Investments LLC increased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the quarter. Methanex comprises about 5.1% of Standard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Standard Investments LLC owned about 3.72% of Methanex worth $97,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $2.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 918,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,026. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.