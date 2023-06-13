STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.07

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004107 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.05 million and $1.60 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

