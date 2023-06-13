STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. STMicroelectronics comprises approximately 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,518. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Stories

