Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 13th (ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AGL, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMAT, AMPE, AMS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 13th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued an inline rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Redburn Partners issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

