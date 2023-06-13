Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 13th (ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AGL, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, AMAT, AMPE, AMS)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 13th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL). They issued an inline rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Redburn Partners issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST). The firm issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

