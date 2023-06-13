Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,774 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 935 call options.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 6,758,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial.

Further Reading

