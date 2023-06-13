StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.