StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.69.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.