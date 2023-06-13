StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.
inTEST Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $26.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of inTEST
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
