StockNews.com Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 344.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 122,414 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.