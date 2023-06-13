StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Recommended Stories

